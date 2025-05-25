Left Menu

United Fight for a Drug-Free Punjab: A Collective Call to Action

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged residents to combat drugs and corruption as a mass movement, highlighting government efforts such as property demolitions of drug smugglers. At a Patiala event with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Mann reiterated the need for public support to eradicate this menace and promote progress in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nabha | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:53 IST
United Fight for a Drug-Free Punjab: A Collective Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on residents to unite against the pervasive issues of drugs and corruption, aiming to turn this struggle into a widespread mass movement.

During a recent event in Patiala, accompanied by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Mann emphasized the state government's efforts, including the aggressive demolition of properties owned by drug smugglers. These measures form part of a broader strategy that seeks the active involvement of the public to succeed.

With an urgent tone, Mann described eradicating drugs as a fight for future generations and advocated for a collective front to make Punjab drug-free. Kejriwal echoed these sentiments, applauding the state's police force and condemning past administrations for their alleged complicity in the drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025