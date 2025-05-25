United Fight for a Drug-Free Punjab: A Collective Call to Action
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged residents to combat drugs and corruption as a mass movement, highlighting government efforts such as property demolitions of drug smugglers. At a Patiala event with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Mann reiterated the need for public support to eradicate this menace and promote progress in Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on residents to unite against the pervasive issues of drugs and corruption, aiming to turn this struggle into a widespread mass movement.
During a recent event in Patiala, accompanied by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Mann emphasized the state government's efforts, including the aggressive demolition of properties owned by drug smugglers. These measures form part of a broader strategy that seeks the active involvement of the public to succeed.
With an urgent tone, Mann described eradicating drugs as a fight for future generations and advocated for a collective front to make Punjab drug-free. Kejriwal echoed these sentiments, applauding the state's police force and condemning past administrations for their alleged complicity in the drug trade.
