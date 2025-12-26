Tragic Demolition Accident Claims Life in Amethi

A tragic accident occurred in the Gauriganj area of Amethi district on Friday when Parshuram, a 42-year-old labourer, became trapped under debris during a house demolition.

The old house belonged to former councillor Arun Yadav and was undergoing demolition when a dilapidated wall gave way, leading to the fatal incident.

Parshuram, who resided in the Munshiganj police station area, died instantly at the scene. Gauriganj SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey confirmed the details, stating that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

