Tragic Demolition Accident Claims Life in Amethi
A 42-year-old labourer named Parshuram died during a house demolition in the Gauriganj area of Amethi district. The incident occurred when a wall from the nearly 90-year-old house of former councillor Arun Yadav collapsed, trapping Parshuram under the debris. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred in the Gauriganj area of Amethi district on Friday when Parshuram, a 42-year-old labourer, became trapped under debris during a house demolition.
The old house belonged to former councillor Arun Yadav and was undergoing demolition when a dilapidated wall gave way, leading to the fatal incident.
Parshuram, who resided in the Munshiganj police station area, died instantly at the scene. Gauriganj SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey confirmed the details, stating that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amethi
- labourer
- Parshuram
- demolition
- accident
- death
- Arun Yadav
- debris
- collapse
- post-mortem
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Tallewal: Mystery Surrounding Ludhiana Residents’ Deaths
CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Chikkaballapura accident victims
HC reduces man's death penalty in minor's rape, murder; pillories mom for 'blind love for raja beta'
Woman mauled to death by leopard in Uttarakhand's Nainital
Three killed, one injured in road accident in MP’s Neemuch district