Teacher Accused in Abduction Case of Teenage Student
A school teacher named Salauddin is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old female student from a village in the Bansdih area. The incident occurred on May 21 when the girl was allegedly taken while on her way to a coaching class. Efforts to find her are ongoing.
Police have registered a case against a school teacher accused of abducting a 15-year-old student from the Bansdih area. The girl's family has accused Salauddin, a teacher and the girl's private tutor, of kidnapping their daughter on May 21.
The victim, a local school student, went missing while reportedly en route to attend a coaching class. Her family alleges that the teacher, entrusted with her education, abducted her.
Bansdih Station House Officer Sanjay Singh confirmed charges have been filed against Salauddin. The police are actively working on locating the girl and capturing the accused teacher.
