Cattle Smuggler's Arrest Sparks Dramatic Showdown in Gorakhpur
A wanted cattle smuggler, Anup Yadav, was arrested in Gorakhpur after an exchange of gunfire with police. Yadav, involved in 29 criminal cases, was intercepted by police and was injured in the subsequent shootout before being apprehended. He is currently receiving treatment and police recovered a firearm from him.
- Country:
- India
Cattle smuggler Anup Yadav, notorious for his involvement in 29 criminal cases, was apprehended by police following a brief shootout in the Shahpur area of Gorakhpur. Yadav, known for crimes ranging from cow slaughter to gangster activities, was nabbed on a tip-off received by the police.
Officials reported that the confrontation occurred late Saturday night when Yadav, riding a bike, was intercepted by law enforcement officers. In response to the police challenge, he opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate and ultimately injure and overpower him.
After his arrest, Yadav was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Authorities also recovered a country-made pistol and live ammunition from his possession. Shahpur SHO Neeraj Kumar Rai confirmed that Yadav was wanted in numerous cases across the Gorakhpur district.
ALSO READ
Budget 2025 Boosts Customs Funding to Combat Drug Smuggling and Organised Crime
Delhi's Notorious Robber Arrested: A Trail of Crime Unveiled
Uttar Pradesh's Eight-Year Battle Against Terror Networks: A Crime-Free State in the Making
Revolutionizing Crime Solving: Delhi Police's New Reverse Image Search Software
Crimean Tatars Cling to Heritage Amid Political Turmoil