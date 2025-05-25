Left Menu

Cattle Smuggler's Arrest Sparks Dramatic Showdown in Gorakhpur

A wanted cattle smuggler, Anup Yadav, was arrested in Gorakhpur after an exchange of gunfire with police. Yadav, involved in 29 criminal cases, was intercepted by police and was injured in the subsequent shootout before being apprehended. He is currently receiving treatment and police recovered a firearm from him.

Cattle smuggler Anup Yadav, notorious for his involvement in 29 criminal cases, was apprehended by police following a brief shootout in the Shahpur area of Gorakhpur. Yadav, known for crimes ranging from cow slaughter to gangster activities, was nabbed on a tip-off received by the police.

Officials reported that the confrontation occurred late Saturday night when Yadav, riding a bike, was intercepted by law enforcement officers. In response to the police challenge, he opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate and ultimately injure and overpower him.

After his arrest, Yadav was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Authorities also recovered a country-made pistol and live ammunition from his possession. Shahpur SHO Neeraj Kumar Rai confirmed that Yadav was wanted in numerous cases across the Gorakhpur district.

