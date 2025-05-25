Assam's Crackdown: A Sweep Against Illegal Residents

Authorities in Assam initiated a large-scale operation on Sunday, detaining numerous individuals suspected of being 'doubtful citizens'. This action aligns with a central directive targeting Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India.

An official from the Assam Police Headquarters, requesting anonymity, confirmed the operation involves document verification of those detained. Although precise numbers remain undisclosed, around 150 people were apprehended across Kamrup Metropolitan district as of Saturday night.

The operation is supervised by the Assam Police Border Organisation, led by an Inspector General. Previously evading arrest, nine declared foreigners were detained in Morigaon and are set to be relocated to a detention center post verification.