Assam's Crackdown: A Sweep Against Illegal Residents

Authorities in Assam have launched an operation to detain individuals suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Scores of people have been apprehended, with their identities and documents under verification. This initiative is part of a central directive targeting foreign nationals living unlawfully within India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Assam initiated a large-scale operation on Sunday, detaining numerous individuals suspected of being 'doubtful citizens'. This action aligns with a central directive targeting Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India.

An official from the Assam Police Headquarters, requesting anonymity, confirmed the operation involves document verification of those detained. Although precise numbers remain undisclosed, around 150 people were apprehended across Kamrup Metropolitan district as of Saturday night.

The operation is supervised by the Assam Police Border Organisation, led by an Inspector General. Previously evading arrest, nine declared foreigners were detained in Morigaon and are set to be relocated to a detention center post verification.

