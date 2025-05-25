Kolkata Police Arrests Man with 120 Cartridges

The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police apprehended a 26-year-old man, Ramkrishna Mahato, in the Esplanade area on Sunday. The arrest followed the discovery of 120 live cartridges in his possession.

A senior officer revealed that Mahato was frisked immediately upon alighting from a long-distance bus. The operation highlights consistent surveillance and quick action by the city's law enforcement to curb illegal activities.

The accused, who hails from Ketugram in the Purba Bardhaman district, is currently undergoing interrogation. Authorities are investigating the source and intended use of the seized ammunition to trace any larger criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)