Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Assam: Three Arrested

Three individuals were arrested in Assam's Sribhumi district with drugs valued at Rs 2 crore. The operation conducted in Mundamala within the Patharkandi police station area resulted in the seizure of 324 grams of heroin. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the state police for another successful operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:24 IST
Major Drug Bust in Assam: Three Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, the Assam police arrested three individuals in Sribhumi district on Sunday, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The contraband seized during the operation is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore.

The operation took place in Mundamala within the Patharkandi police station area, where authorities confiscated 324 grams of heroin. The crackdown is part of an ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the region.

Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the police for their successful operation, calling it 'another clean sweep' in fighting the drug menace. This operation exemplifies the persistent efforts by law enforcement to keep drugs off the streets.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025