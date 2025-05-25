Major Drug Bust in Assam: Three Arrested

In a significant drug bust, the Assam police arrested three individuals in Sribhumi district on Sunday, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The contraband seized during the operation is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore.

The operation took place in Mundamala within the Patharkandi police station area, where authorities confiscated 324 grams of heroin. The crackdown is part of an ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the region.

Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the police for their successful operation, calling it 'another clean sweep' in fighting the drug menace. This operation exemplifies the persistent efforts by law enforcement to keep drugs off the streets.