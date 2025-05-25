Controversy Erupts in Himachal Pradesh Police: Allegations, Suspensions, and Inquiries

The Himachal Pradesh police department finds itself in turmoil as Director General of Police Atul Verma has recommended the immediate suspension of Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi. The recommendation follows allegations from Gandhi against senior officers and government officials, drawing concern over misconduct and insubordination.

Director General Verma, addressing a letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home), argued for Gandhi's suspension amid allegations he made against government functionaries and constitutional authorities. The accusations come during an ongoing CBI investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, an engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, which has stirred controversy and political debate.

In response to allegations of obstruction and misconduct against the police senior leadership, the department issued a statement regretting Gandhi's comments, emphasizing their commitment to duty and upholding constitutional dignity. The situation highlights tensions within law enforcement as they navigate internal disputes and public scrutiny.