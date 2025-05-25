Vandalism at Ambedkar Statue Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident of vandalism occurred on Sunday when a man reportedly defiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, making derogatory remarks and attempting to damage a replica of the Constitution near Ambedkar Chowk. Police have confirmed the arrest, stating charges have been filed.

The accused, identified as Jagdeep Singh Matharu alias Deepak from Tagore Nagar, allegedly climbed the stairs leading to the statue with his head wrapped in cloth, according to police reports filed in the FIR.

The incident drew the attention of bystanders who intervened before any severe damage could be done. Police arrested Matharu under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigations are ongoing, officers confirm.

(With inputs from agencies.)