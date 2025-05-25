Left Menu

Delhi CM Gupta Vows Prompt Action on Public Grievances

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has committed to resolving public grievances swiftly during 'jan sunwai' camps. She has instructed officials to review and act on complaints promptly. The initiative includes collaboration with multiple departments to ensure timely handling and resolution of issues such as water supply and sanitation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vowed on Sunday to address every complaint received during 'jan sunwai' camps promptly. Gupta has directed all district officials to review complaints and submit timely action reports, according to a government statement.

Departments with persistent pending complaints will be held accountable, said Gupta, emphasizing that strict action will be taken if necessary. These 'jan sunwai' (public grievance hearing) camps, held every Saturday, receive increasing participation, helping resolve issues on the spot or forwarding them for further action.

Key issues include water supply, sanitation, encroachment, and law and order, with over a thousand grievances registered. Gupta underlined the administration's commitment to finding solutions, enhancing the grievance portal for user-friendly access and complaint tracking.

