Farmhouse Raid: 31 Arrested at Bengaluru Birthday Bash

Thirty-one people, including seven women and a Chinese national, were arrested during a birthday party at a Bengaluru farmhouse for possession and use of narcotics. Many attendees work in the IT sector. Police confiscated drugs and registered a case under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 25-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown, Bengaluru police arrested 31 individuals at a birthday party for possession and use of narcotics. The raid, conducted early Sunday morning at a farmhouse near Kannamangala Gate, involved seven women, one of whom is identified as a Chinese national.

The operation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police V J Sajeeth, targeted partygoers mainly from the IT sector. Preliminary reports suggest 31 attendees, unveiling a substantial drug use case accompanied by small seizures of cocaine, hashish, and hydro ganja.

With both consumers and peddlers among those detained, samples have been forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory. A formal case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been initiated, as authorities delve deeper into the ongoing investigation.

Latest News

