Privacy Breach: MBBS Student Caught Filming at Dental College Hostel

In a disturbing incident, a final-year MBBS student from Goa Medical College has been apprehended for intruding into the Dental College girls' hostel to record videos of students while bathing, according to police reports on Sunday.

The accused, whose name has not been disclosed, was booked at the Agassaim police station on Saturday. The colleges, located adjacently in Bambolim village near Panaji, became the backdrop for this unsettling breach of privacy.

The violation occurred on May 19, between 9:45 PM and 10 PM, when the student allegedly entered the hostel premises on the ground floor. Armed with a mobile phone, he attempted to record female students in compromising situations, prompting a swift police response and subsequent legal action.

