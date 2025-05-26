Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge New Paths Forward

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, discussed enhancing bilateral relations. Anand, newly appointed as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jaishankar pledged to deepen economic cooperation and shared priorities. The conversation marks a continuation of strong Indo-Canadian ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 26-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 00:25 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge New Paths Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, engaged in a telephonic dialogue with Canada's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand. The discussion focused on bolstering the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Anand, who assumed her current role following a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney, emphasized the importance of reinforcing Canada-India relations. Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the conversation, highlighting the prospects for collaborative efforts and wishing Anand success in her tenure.

Anand, formerly Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, took to social media to express gratitude for the constructive dialogue. She reiterated her commitment to advancing shared priorities and deepening economic cooperation with India.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025