Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge New Paths Forward

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, engaged in a telephonic dialogue with Canada's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand. The discussion focused on bolstering the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Anand, who assumed her current role following a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney, emphasized the importance of reinforcing Canada-India relations. Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the conversation, highlighting the prospects for collaborative efforts and wishing Anand success in her tenure.

Anand, formerly Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, took to social media to express gratitude for the constructive dialogue. She reiterated her commitment to advancing shared priorities and deepening economic cooperation with India.