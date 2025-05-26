Left Menu

Trump Hints at Breakthrough in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations

President Donald Trump reported positive developments in nuclear negotiations with Iran. Talks led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff took place in Rome. Trump hinted at potential good news without detailing the progress. His comments came as he returned from a weekend at his New Jersey golf club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 04:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a promising turn of events, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that U.S. negotiators engaged in "very good" discussions with Iran over the weekend. The talks, aimed at preventing the development of nuclear weapons by Tehran, took place as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to reporters at the Morristown, New Jersey airport, Trump expressed optimism about potential outcomes. "I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," he noted, hinting at a possible breakthrough without providing specific details.

The negotiations, led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in Rome, mark a significant step toward de-escalating nuclear tensions. While Trump remained tight-lipped about the specifics, he hinted at releasing updates within the next two days.

