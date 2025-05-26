Trump Hints at Breakthrough in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations

In a promising turn of events, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that U.S. negotiators engaged in "very good" discussions with Iran over the weekend. The talks, aimed at preventing the development of nuclear weapons by Tehran, took place as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to reporters at the Morristown, New Jersey airport, Trump expressed optimism about potential outcomes. "I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," he noted, hinting at a possible breakthrough without providing specific details.

The negotiations, led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in Rome, mark a significant step toward de-escalating nuclear tensions. While Trump remained tight-lipped about the specifics, he hinted at releasing updates within the next two days.