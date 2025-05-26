Victoria's Machete Ban: A Bold Move Against Gang Violence

In response to a violent clash involving machete-wielding gang members at a Melbourne shopping mall, the Victoria state government is taking decisive action by banning the sale of machetes. The ban was announced by Premier Jacinta Allan, following a disturbing incident that left a 20-year-old seriously injured.

The ban, which takes effect this Wednesday, is a significant step forward in Victoria's ongoing efforts to combat knife crimes and enhance public safety. Under the new regulations, possession of a machete without legitimate cause could result in severe penalties, reflecting the state's commitment to stringent control of dangerous weapons.

As Victoria leads the charge in Australia, other states like New South Wales continue to focus on age restrictions for knife purchases. This ban is seen as a critical move, aligning with global trends such as those observed in England and Wales, where similar restrictions are already in place. With Australia's tough stance on gun control, the focus has now shifted to addressing rising knife-related crimes, highlighting the evolving landscape of public safety measures.