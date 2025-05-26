Iran Stands Firm on Uranium Enrichment Amidst U.S. Talks

Iran has ruled out the possibility of temporarily halting its uranium enrichment program as part of securing a nuclear agreement with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Esmail Baghaei stated that discussions for a sixth round of negotiations have yet to be scheduled.

The ongoing dialogue between Washington and Tehran is intended to settle the long-standing controversy over Iran's nuclear objectives. The two governments have publicly maintained firm stances over the issue of enrichment. Speculation suggested Iran might agree to a three-year freeze to facilitate an accord, but Baghaei firmly dismissed this notion.

Furthermore, Baghaei dispelled rumors of a provisional nuclear agreement as a stepping stone to a comprehensive deal. On the U.S. side, President Donald Trump described recent discussions with Iranian officials as "very good." Iran awaits further communication from mediator Oman on the upcoming talks' timeline. The discussions' stakes are significant, with the U.S. aiming to limit Iran's nuclear weapon potential and Iran seeking relief from sanctions that have crippled its economy.