Left Menu

Iran Stands Firm on Uranium Enrichment Amidst U.S. Talks

Iran refuses to temporarily suspend uranium enrichment to secure a nuclear deal with the U.S., according to a foreign ministry spokesperson. Talks between the two nations continue amid tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Both sides are firm in their positions, complicating negotiations for a potential resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:07 IST
Iran Stands Firm on Uranium Enrichment Amidst U.S. Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has ruled out the possibility of temporarily halting its uranium enrichment program as part of securing a nuclear agreement with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Esmail Baghaei stated that discussions for a sixth round of negotiations have yet to be scheduled.

The ongoing dialogue between Washington and Tehran is intended to settle the long-standing controversy over Iran's nuclear objectives. The two governments have publicly maintained firm stances over the issue of enrichment. Speculation suggested Iran might agree to a three-year freeze to facilitate an accord, but Baghaei firmly dismissed this notion.

Furthermore, Baghaei dispelled rumors of a provisional nuclear agreement as a stepping stone to a comprehensive deal. On the U.S. side, President Donald Trump described recent discussions with Iranian officials as "very good." Iran awaits further communication from mediator Oman on the upcoming talks' timeline. The discussions' stakes are significant, with the U.S. aiming to limit Iran's nuclear weapon potential and Iran seeking relief from sanctions that have crippled its economy.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025