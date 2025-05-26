Empowering Change: Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Justice and Support
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' event, addressing grievances from over 65 citizens statewide. He assured quick solutions, focusing on issues like police matters, revenue disputes, and medical aid. Emphasizing justice, he directed immediate action and sensitivity in resolving cases.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday engaged with over 65 individuals during a 'Janata Darshan' event, pledging unwavering support from his administration. The CM listened to various grievances, ranging from police concerns to medical aid, and emphasized the government's commitment to justice and swift redressal.
He stated that the government's core mission is to ensure justice and bring a smile to every citizen's face, as per an official statement. Cases including police matters, revenue disputes, medical assistance, and pension issues were highlighted. Adityanath urged officials to act immediately on these pressing matters.
The chief minister advised that local issues be resolved at the district level while only escalating cases requiring state intervention. He stressed the importance of handling each case with seriousness, sensitivity, and ensuring timely resolution. Additional focus was placed on complaints from differently-abled attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Rs 62 Lakh Compensation Upheld for Animator's Tragic Saga
Justice Kr. Shripad: From Advocate to Orissa HC Judge
Sean Combs Faces Justice: The Sex Trafficking Allegations in Court
Voices Unyielding: Balochistan's Call for Justice Ignites
Operation Bunyanum Marsoos: A Battle for Justice