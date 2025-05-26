Left Menu

Empowering Change: Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Justice and Support

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' event, addressing grievances from over 65 citizens statewide. He assured quick solutions, focusing on issues like police matters, revenue disputes, and medical aid. Emphasizing justice, he directed immediate action and sensitivity in resolving cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:31 IST
Empowering Change: Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Justice and Support
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday engaged with over 65 individuals during a 'Janata Darshan' event, pledging unwavering support from his administration. The CM listened to various grievances, ranging from police concerns to medical aid, and emphasized the government's commitment to justice and swift redressal.

He stated that the government's core mission is to ensure justice and bring a smile to every citizen's face, as per an official statement. Cases including police matters, revenue disputes, medical assistance, and pension issues were highlighted. Adityanath urged officials to act immediately on these pressing matters.

The chief minister advised that local issues be resolved at the district level while only escalating cases requiring state intervention. He stressed the importance of handling each case with seriousness, sensitivity, and ensuring timely resolution. Additional focus was placed on complaints from differently-abled attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025