Empowering Change: Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Justice and Support

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday engaged with over 65 individuals during a 'Janata Darshan' event, pledging unwavering support from his administration. The CM listened to various grievances, ranging from police concerns to medical aid, and emphasized the government's commitment to justice and swift redressal.

He stated that the government's core mission is to ensure justice and bring a smile to every citizen's face, as per an official statement. Cases including police matters, revenue disputes, medical assistance, and pension issues were highlighted. Adityanath urged officials to act immediately on these pressing matters.

The chief minister advised that local issues be resolved at the district level while only escalating cases requiring state intervention. He stressed the importance of handling each case with seriousness, sensitivity, and ensuring timely resolution. Additional focus was placed on complaints from differently-abled attendees.

