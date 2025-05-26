University of Liverpool Receives LoI to Establish India Campus by 2026

In a landmark development that underscores India’s rise as a global education hub, Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, presided over the Letter of Intent (LoI) handover ceremony to the University of Liverpool on May 26, 2025, in New Delhi. This makes the University of Liverpool the second foreign institution to be issued an LoI under the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

This momentous event signifies a major step forward in the internationalization of India’s higher education landscape, a key pillar of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Dignitaries and Global Stakeholders in Attendance

The ceremony was attended by key dignitaries and stakeholders, including:

Ms. Lindy Cameron CB OBE, British High Commissioner to India

Dr. Vineet Joshi, Interim Chair of UGC and Secretary, Department of Higher Education

Prof. Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool

Prof. Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement and Partnerships

Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Education

The gathering also witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent organizations such as AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), YouWeCan, and Dream11, exploring potential collaboration in healthcare, innovation, and social development.

A Bold Step for Indian Higher Education

Minister Pradhan highlighted the transformative implications of this LoI, calling it a reaffirmation of India's position as a trusted global partner in higher education. He noted that the University of Liverpool’s upcoming campus in Bengaluru will significantly advance India’s agenda of nurturing global citizens, innovation ecosystems, and academic excellence.

“In keeping with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family—India is becoming a hotspot for global academic partnerships,” Pradhan emphasized. He noted that 15 foreign universities are expected to set up campuses in India by the current academic year, with a focus on STEMB disciplines (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Business).

Academic Vision: Bengaluru Campus to Open in 2026

The University of Liverpool's Indian campus, slated to open in August 2026 in Bengaluru, will admit its first batch of undergraduate and postgraduate students in the following disciplines:

Business Management

Accounting and Finance

Computer Science

Biomedical Sciences

Game Design (a pioneering subject for a UK university in India)

This multidisciplinary approach is designed to meet global industry standards while integrating Indian values and regional relevance. The new campus aims to establish itself as a research-intensive institution, actively solving both local and global challenges in partnership with academia and industry.

R&D, Innovation, and Global Mobility

Shri Pradhan also underscored the importance of R&D and innovation in realizing NEP 2020’s objectives. The University of Liverpool's commitment to STEM research and entrepreneurship is expected to foster a mutually beneficial ecosystem between India and the UK.

Dr. Vineet Joshi echoed these sentiments, stating that the LoI is not just a ceremonial gesture but a reflection of India’s deep structural reform in higher education. “Our goal is to make Indian education globally competitive and future-ready,” he said. The report notes that India has already seen a wave of reforms that enhance institutional autonomy, academic flexibility, and international partnerships.

Furthermore, Indian students enrolling at the Bengaluru campus will benefit from global exchange opportunities, including the University of Liverpool’s mobility programs and collaborative research initiatives. These opportunities provide students with vital exposure to international learning environments and enhance their global employability.

Curriculum for a Global Workforce

The Bengaluru campus will feature:

A globally relevant curriculum taught by a diverse, international faculty

Integrated career support and entrepreneurial programs

Emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and health and wellness, aligning with global priorities

Strong alumni and industry linkages to enhance professional outcomes

The initiative will also encourage UK-based students to explore academic opportunities in India, fostering bidirectional global mobility.

Thought Leadership and Strategic Dialogues

In addition to the main ceremony, two panel discussions were conducted:

“The Free Trade Agreement and Beyond” – examining the broader India–UK trade and academic collaboration framework

“The India–UK Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)” – addressing global health issues through collaborative R&D

These discussions reinforced the strategic relevance of cross-border academic partnerships in tackling global challenges.

Towards Viksit Bharat @2047

With NEP 2020 as the blueprint, India is undergoing a paradigm shift in higher education. The entry of top-tier foreign universities is not only increasing academic diversity and global competitiveness but also contributing to India’s innovation and research infrastructure.

By enabling these collaborations, India is actively reshaping the future of global education, ensuring that Indian students can access world-class learning while contributing to national development and global knowledge economies.

The University of Liverpool’s entry marks a pivotal milestone in this journey—one that promises to enrich India’s education system, elevate its global stature, and accelerate its journey toward becoming a knowledge superpower.