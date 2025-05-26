High Court Tackles Defamation Lawsuit: Journalist vs. Commentator
The Delhi High Court has summoned commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra in a defamation lawsuit filed by nine women journalists who accused him of making derogatory statements on X. The court reminded Mitra of boundaries concerning free speech. It also involved a social media platform's stance.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step by issuing summons to commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra on allegations of defamation. The lawsuit, filed by nine women journalists, accuses Mitra of making derogatory statements on X, a popular social media platform.
In the hearing, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav emphasized the importance of recognizing legal boundaries while exercising free speech, reminding Mitra of the 'laxman rekha.' While Mitra has since removed the controversial content, the plaintiffs are seeking additional restraining orders.
Though Mitra's counsel argued that the posts were not defamatory, the High Court maintained its prior order for content removal, leaving the door open for future legal action if similar content appears. The plaintiffs are also seeking Rs 2 crore in damages and a formal apology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
