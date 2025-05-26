South Korean Adoption Scandal: A Mother's Fight for Justice

A 72-year-old mother, Choi Young-ja, has launched a legal battle against South Korea's government and its largest adoption agency over the forced separation from her son. Her son was sent to Norway without her consent decades ago, spotlighting the systemic failures in South Korea's adoption system.

Choi's emotional reunion with her son in 2023 followed her relentless search for nearly fifty years. Her case comes amid increasing pressure on South Korea to address fraud and abuse in its internationally renowned adoption program, which peaked in the 1970s and 1980s and involved nearly 200,000 children.

The lawsuit, seeking 550 million won in damages, claims governmental negligence in verifying Choi's son's guardianship and highlights manipulation of children's records. This case could set a precedent, encouraging more lawsuits from affected parents and adoptees against South Korea's past adoption policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)