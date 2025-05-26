Tensions Rise: Israeli Protesters Storm UNRWA Compound

In a tense development, Israeli protesters forcefully entered the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem, marking a significant escalation. The group included a member of parliament, amplifying the gravity of the situation.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has expressed concern over the breach, which occurred on Monday. This incident underscores the volatile dynamics in the region and the challenges faced by international organizations operating there.

Roland Friedrich, UNRWA West Bank coordinator, confirmed the entry of approximately a dozen protesters, putting a spotlight on security issues and straining regional stability further.

(With inputs from agencies.)