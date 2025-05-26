Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli Protesters Storm UNRWA Compound

Israeli protesters, alongside a parliament member, breached the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem, heightening tensions. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees reported the incident, causing significant unrest. The entry raises questions about security and ongoing conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:11 IST
In a tense development, Israeli protesters forcefully entered the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem, marking a significant escalation. The group included a member of parliament, amplifying the gravity of the situation.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has expressed concern over the breach, which occurred on Monday. This incident underscores the volatile dynamics in the region and the challenges faced by international organizations operating there.

Roland Friedrich, UNRWA West Bank coordinator, confirmed the entry of approximately a dozen protesters, putting a spotlight on security issues and straining regional stability further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

