Digital Arrest: Thwarting a High-Tech Heist in Delhi

Three cyber criminals have been arrested in Delhi for duping a local resident of Rs 25 lakh. Operating from hotel rooms, the team used social media and fake identities to defraud victims, posing as crime branch officers. Further investigations are underway to capture additional syndicate members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three cyber criminals have been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of Rs 25 lakh through a scam known as 'digital arrest', Delhi Police announced on Monday. The accused, identified as Rahul Verma, Shantanu Richoriya, and Arjun Singh, operated from hotel rooms in the city.

The suspects were arrested following a complaint by Mahender Jain, who reported being coerced into transferring Rs 25 lakh by an individual posing as a Nashik crime branch officer. The suspect falsely claimed Jain's Aadhaar card was linked to a large-scale money laundering scheme by an airline company.

The police recovered multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, and financial documents from the perpetrators. The investigation revealed they used mule accounts and secret social media networks to move funds while maintaining anonymity. Efforts continue to identify other members of this elaborate syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

