Supreme Court Orders Vote Recount in Bar Association Polls Amid Discrepancy Allegations

The Supreme Court of India has directed a recount of votes in the recent Supreme Court Bar Association elections due to alleged irregularities. Justice Surya Kant advised recounting first for the President's post, followed by executive members. Senior advocate Adish Aggarwala reported more valid votes than ballots issued, raising concerns.

The Supreme Court of India has instructed the election committee to conduct a recount in the just-concluded Supreme Court Bar Association elections following complaints of discrepancies. This decision was made in light of allegations that the vote count for the President's post exceeded the number of ballots issued.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta ordered the recounting process, starting with the President's position due to its shorter duration, followed by the executive members' votes. Senior advocate Adish Aggarwala had raised concerns after the declared valid votes surpassed the issued ballots.

Justice Surya Kant stressed the importance of a fair recount to quell grievances among bar members. He warned against any attempts to intimidate the election committee, ensuring judicial supervision over the process. The court seeks a report post-recount to verify fairness before declaring the results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

