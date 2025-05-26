Criminal Duo Arrested for Exploiting Vulnerable ATM Users

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have apprehended two men for allegedly swapping ATM cards of vulnerable users, particularly targeting elderly individuals, in order to withdraw cash and make purchases. Identified as Asif and Talib alias Kallu, the men were caught in Delhi's Shahdara region, according to police on Monday.

The scheme involved offering unsolicited help to confused ATM users, with one member of the duo observing the victim enter their PIN before covertly swapping the card with an identical-looking stolen one. This enabled the quick withdrawal of cash or fraudulent purchases, all without the victim's immediate knowledge.

The investigation, aided by a tip-off about the suspects using a stolen scooter, led to their arrest at Kardampuri Nala Road. The police recovered 41 stolen ATM cards and discovered the suspects had extensive criminal records in Uttar Pradesh. Additional investigations aim to uncover more victims of their deceitful actions.

