Court Sentences Husband to Life Imprisonment in Grisly Murder Case

A local court sentenced Giriraj Kishor Bhardwaj to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife by setting her ablaze. The court noted the severity of the crime, stating that aggravating circumstances surpassed any mitigating factors, ruling out the death penalty request by the prosecutor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark judgement, a local court handed down a life imprisonment sentence to Giriraj Kishor Bhardwaj for the murder of his wife. The crime, committed over a decade ago, involved Bhardwaj setting his wife, Kusum, on fire after dousing her with a flammable liquid.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta determined that the severity of the offense warranted a strict punishment, even though the circumstances did not meet the criteria for the 'rarest of rare' cases deserving of a death penalty.

The court acknowledged the aftermath of the incident that led to upheaval in the lives of the couple's children. In a compassionate move, the case was referred to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to assess adequate compensation for the family's mental and emotional suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

