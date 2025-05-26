Court Sentences Husband to Life Imprisonment in Grisly Murder Case

In a landmark judgement, a local court handed down a life imprisonment sentence to Giriraj Kishor Bhardwaj for the murder of his wife. The crime, committed over a decade ago, involved Bhardwaj setting his wife, Kusum, on fire after dousing her with a flammable liquid.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta determined that the severity of the offense warranted a strict punishment, even though the circumstances did not meet the criteria for the 'rarest of rare' cases deserving of a death penalty.

The court acknowledged the aftermath of the incident that led to upheaval in the lives of the couple's children. In a compassionate move, the case was referred to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to assess adequate compensation for the family's mental and emotional suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)