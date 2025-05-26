Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Sarna Code Recognition in Jharkhand

The Congress in Jharkhand held a demonstration demanding the inclusion of the Sarna religious code in the upcoming Census. Congress leaders, including Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and Shilpi Neha Tirkey, emphasized the importance of recognizing this tribal code, urging Governor Santosh Gangwar to take action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:51 IST
Congress Pushes for Sarna Code Recognition in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Jharkhand staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan, advocating for the acknowledgment of the Sarna religious code in the upcoming national Census.

Leading the charge, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, alongside other notable members, including state Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, emphasized the necessity of this inclusion which reflects the religious rights and identity of the tribal communities.

Despite the demands, the central BJP government has not taken action. The Congress submitted a memorandum to Governor Santosh Gangwar, urging him to facilitate this inclusion, asserting it is a fundamental right for tribals to have their religious beliefs officially recognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025