Congress Pushes for Sarna Code Recognition in Jharkhand

The Congress party in Jharkhand staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan, advocating for the acknowledgment of the Sarna religious code in the upcoming national Census.

Leading the charge, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, alongside other notable members, including state Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, emphasized the necessity of this inclusion which reflects the religious rights and identity of the tribal communities.

Despite the demands, the central BJP government has not taken action. The Congress submitted a memorandum to Governor Santosh Gangwar, urging him to facilitate this inclusion, asserting it is a fundamental right for tribals to have their religious beliefs officially recognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)