Desperate Tribals Don Nooses to Demand Basic Facilities

In Vizianagaram, tribals from five villages protested, wearing nooses and demanding essential services like Aadhaar cards, roads, and electricity. Led by Thummappala, they sought Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's help. They've repeatedly petitioned authorities for infrastructure and security but have been ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:02 IST
In a dramatic protest, tribals from five villages in Vizianagaram took to the streets on Friday wearing nooses around their necks. They demanded essential services including Aadhaar cards, efficient roads, and electricity connections.

The protest was led by local tribal leader Thummappala, who called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to address the grievances. Protesters carried photos of Kalyan, seeking his intervention.

Thummappala claimed petitions have been submitted to the Vizianagaram District Collector, Sedhu Madhavan, requesting infrastructure and safety improvements, but no action has been taken. The villagers also expressed concerns over threats from wild animals, highlighting the urgent need for development.

