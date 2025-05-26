Left Menu

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Accused of Espionage: The Intrigue Unfolds

Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old YouTuber, was remanded to judicial custody amid allegations of espionage. Data from her devices is undergoing forensic examination, while her bank accounts are scrutinized. Despite no evidence of military information access, Malhotra's links to Pakistani operatives raise suspicions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:20 IST
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Accused of Espionage: The Intrigue Unfolds
espionage
  • Country:
  • India

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday, concluding her police remand in a case of alleged espionage.

The 33-year-old travel influencer appeared before the court, which decided against extending her police remand. Forensic examination of her three mobile phones and laptop data is ongoing, with authorities recovering approximately 10-12 terabytes of data.

Malhotra was among several suspects apprehended in a police operation across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, amidst suspicions of a Pakistan-linked spy network in northern India. Although Hisar police confirmed she had no military information access, Malhotra maintained contact with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025