YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Accused of Espionage: The Intrigue Unfolds
Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old YouTuber, was remanded to judicial custody amid allegations of espionage. Data from her devices is undergoing forensic examination, while her bank accounts are scrutinized. Despite no evidence of military information access, Malhotra's links to Pakistani operatives raise suspicions.
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday, concluding her police remand in a case of alleged espionage.
The 33-year-old travel influencer appeared before the court, which decided against extending her police remand. Forensic examination of her three mobile phones and laptop data is ongoing, with authorities recovering approximately 10-12 terabytes of data.
Malhotra was among several suspects apprehended in a police operation across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, amidst suspicions of a Pakistan-linked spy network in northern India. Although Hisar police confirmed she had no military information access, Malhotra maintained contact with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives.
