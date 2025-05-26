ICG Leads Major Pollution Response After MSC ELSA 3 Sinks Off Kerala

In a swift and coordinated maritime emergency response, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched a full-scale pollution mitigation operation following the sinking of MV MSC ELSA 3, a Liberian-flagged container vessel. The ship went down on May 25, 2025, approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha, off the coast of Kerala, triggering an oil spill and widespread marine hazards.

Rapid Detection and Deployment

Within hours of the vessel’s submergence, ICG surveillance aircraft identified an oil slick at the wreck site. The ICG Ship Saksham, pre-configured for pollution response duties, was swiftly deployed to the location. In parallel, an ICG Dornier aircraft carried out aerial reconnaissance and commenced aerial spraying of Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD) to contain and neutralize the surface contamination.

By late morning, the slick was observed drifting east-southeast at a speed of 1.5 to 2 knots, complicating clean-up efforts due to rough sea conditions and high wind speeds. These challenges have not deterred the ICG, which has pressed forward with around-the-clock operations despite hazardous conditions.

Floating Containers Pose Additional Hazards

One of the most pressing concerns is the presence of over 100 floating cargo containers, many of which have broken apart, spilling contents into the sea. The floating debris poses serious risks to maritime navigation, leading authorities to divert all passing ships away from the site and issue navigational warnings to mariners. The area has been marked as a high-alert zone to prevent accidents caused by submerged or drifting cargo.

Escalated Maritime Response

To combat the environmental threat, the ICG has intensified surveillance and clean-up efforts, deploying specialized dispersal systems and aerial sorties to track and suppress the spread of the oil slick. The pollution response vessel Samudra Prahari, known for its state-of-the-art containment capabilities, has been mobilized alongside two Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) which are conducting 24/7 monitoring and supporting containment operations.

Additionally, other OPVs carrying significant quantities of OSD have been dispatched, ensuring that the ICG has both the reach and the resources to respond aggressively to any escalation in the spill's extent.

Legal and Environmental Measures Initiated

The Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Kochi, has issued a pollution liability warning to the vessel’s owners, M/s MSC, under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958. In response, MSC has appointed T&T Salvage, a globally recognized marine recovery firm, to handle container recovery, oil extraction, and environmental remediation at the site.

This move is expected to accelerate recovery and reduce the long-term ecological impact on the coastal waters and marine biodiversity of Kerala, a state heavily reliant on its coastal ecosystem for fisheries and tourism.

Shoreline Preparedness and Public Advisory

As a precautionary measure, the ICG has advised the Kerala state administration to prepare for potential shoreline contamination, urging them to initiate community-level clean-up protocols and awareness drives. Local communities have been cautioned against handling floating cargo or debris that may wash ashore, as some materials may be hazardous.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has also been informed and may activate additional support depending on the evolving situation.

Strategic Significance and Continued Vigilance

This incident highlights both the vulnerability of India’s coastline to marine accidents and the effectiveness of the ICG’s rapid-response mechanisms. The coordinated actions taken within hours of the ship’s sinking underscore the strategic readiness of India's maritime environmental defense framework.

As recovery and containment efforts continue, maritime authorities will closely monitor the long-term environmental impact and review mitigation strategies to further bolster coastal safety and ecological preservation.

The sinking of MV MSC ELSA 3 and the subsequent response from Indian authorities stands as a significant test of India's maritime emergency preparedness. It also sends a strong message about the country’s zero-tolerance approach to marine pollution and its commitment to protecting coastal ecosystems and the livelihoods that depend on them.