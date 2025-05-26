Swift Justice: Mumbai's Quick Resolution of Vikhroli Road Rage Murder

Mumbai police have swiftly resolved a road rage incident that resulted in a fatal stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Ghatkopar East.

Vikhroli-based car dealer Zeeshan Rafique Sheikh was killed following an argument about overtaking with a two-wheeler rider. The suspect was identified as Suresh Jaiswal.

Jaiswal was apprehended by the Crime Branch through technical analysis and human intelligence within 24 hours and has been handed over to Pantnagar police for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)