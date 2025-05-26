Left Menu

Swift Justice: Mumbai's Quick Resolution of Vikhroli Road Rage Murder

Mumbai police swiftly solved the road rage incident in Vikhroli, where Zeeshan Rafique Sheikh was killed. The arrest of two-wheeler rider Suresh Jaiswal, following technical analysis and intelligence, led to a quick resolution within 24 hours. Jaiswal is in Pantnagar police custody for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:11 IST
Mumbai police have swiftly resolved a road rage incident that resulted in a fatal stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Ghatkopar East.

Vikhroli-based car dealer Zeeshan Rafique Sheikh was killed following an argument about overtaking with a two-wheeler rider. The suspect was identified as Suresh Jaiswal.

Jaiswal was apprehended by the Crime Branch through technical analysis and human intelligence within 24 hours and has been handed over to Pantnagar police for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

