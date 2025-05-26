Assam Crackdown: 78 Arrested for Alleged Anti-National Activities

In a significant development, two individuals, Hamidul Islam from Goalpara and Rupam Saikia from Majuli, were apprehended in Assam on charges of sympathizing with an enemy nation on social media. This brings the total number of such arrests to 78, following last month's Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this during a recent update, emphasizing the ongoing crackdown on anti-national activities. He further stated that the state authorities would continue their operations and that no one would be spared if found indulged in such activities.

The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked for certain arrests. Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was detained under sedition charges but later granted bail, only to be booked again under the NSA for defending Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)