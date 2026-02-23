Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Transatlantic Economic Concerns

Germany's banking sector expressed concerns over President Trump's tariff policies, highlighting potential negative impacts on economies in the US and Europe. The German Bankers Association warned that tariff uncertainty could hinder economic development on both sides of the Atlantic.

Germany's banking industry on Monday expressed concerns over President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which they fear could threaten economies in both the United States and Europe.

Heiner Herkenhoff, CEO of the German Bankers Association, shared his apprehension in an emailed statement, describing the tariff turmoil emerging from Washington as troubling.

Herkenhoff warned that this uncertainty is causing unease among companies and has the potential to hamper economic development on both sides of the Atlantic.

