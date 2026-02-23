Tariff Tensions: Transatlantic Economic Concerns

Germany's banking industry on Monday expressed concerns over President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which they fear could threaten economies in both the United States and Europe.

Heiner Herkenhoff, CEO of the German Bankers Association, shared his apprehension in an emailed statement, describing the tariff turmoil emerging from Washington as troubling.

Herkenhoff warned that this uncertainty is causing unease among companies and has the potential to hamper economic development on both sides of the Atlantic.

