Bomb Threat at Lucknow's Family Welfare Office Sparks Security Alert

The Directorate of Family Welfare in Lucknow faced a security scare following a bomb threat received via email. Despite claims of IEDs being planted, an exhaustive search by the bomb disposal squad revealed no explosive devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a serious security alert was issued at the Directorate of Family Welfare in Lucknow due to a bomb threat received via email, police have confirmed.

The email claimed that improvised explosive devices had been planted, leading to an immediate response from law enforcement. However, after a thorough investigation by the bomb disposal squad, no explosives were found on the premises.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha stated that the search lasted close to two hours, ultimately confirming the absence of any bombs at the location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

