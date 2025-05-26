Left Menu

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends New Judges: A Judicial Revamp

The Supreme Court collegium recommends the appointments of Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar as Supreme Court judges, filling three vacancies. Additionally, several high court judges are recommended for elevation to chief justices, amid upcoming vacancies and the retirement of Justice Bela M Trivedi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:04 IST
On Monday, the Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, recommended the appointments of three new judges to the apex court. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court Judge Justice A S Chandurkar are poised to fill three existing vacancies.

These recommendations come as the court grapples with vacancies following the retirements of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Abhay S Oka, and Hrishikesh Roy. Besides these appointments to the Supreme Court, the collegium has proposed the elevation of five high court judges as chief justices in various high courts across India.

The suggested elevations include Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva for Madhya Pradesh, Justice Vibhu Bakhru for Karnataka, Justice Ashutosh Kumar for Gauhati, Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi for Patna, and Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan for Jharkhand. These moves are part of a broader effort to address upcoming vacancies, including those created by the imminent retirement of Justice Bela M Trivedi.

