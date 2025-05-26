Sweden's Diplomatic Protest: Demanding Aid for Gaza

Sweden's Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, announced an upcoming diplomatic move in response to humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

Kristersson plans to summon Israel's ambassador to voice Sweden's objection to the scarceness of aid flowing into the embattled enclave amid reports of famine risk for its 2 million residents, exacerbated by an ongoing blockade.

He called upon the European Union to consider sanctions and apply diplomatic leverage, stressing the necessity of increased pressure on Israel to ensure essential assistance reaches those affected in Gaza.