Tragedy Strikes: Six Drown, Two Missing in Godavari River
Six people drowned and two are missing in the Godavari River in Konaseema district post-event. State Disaster Response Force teams continue search operations. Despite safer entry points, individuals entered the river from hazardous areas. No flood alerts were issued, but warnings about unsafe zones existed.
In a tragic incident on Monday, six individuals drowned while two others remain missing in the Godavari River in Konaseema district. The group had gathered for an event and ventured into the river for a swim afterward, resulting in the unfortunate drowning incident.
According to B Krishna Rao, Superintendent of Police for Konaseema district, the State Disaster Response Force teams, along with local swimmers and boats, are actively searching for the missing persons. Efforts have been ramped up to expedite the search process.
Authorities noted that despite the absence of a flood alert, warnings about the hazardous areas of the river were previously issued. Safer entry points were accessible, yet some individuals chose riskier zones, leading to this unfortunate consequence.
