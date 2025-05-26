PM Modi Launches ₹53,400 Cr Projects in Kutch: Declares Region a Green Energy Hub

In a historic event in Bhuj, Gujarat on May 26, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation development projects exceeding ₹53,400 crore. This landmark occasion witnessed the unveiling of multiple infrastructure, energy, and maritime initiatives aimed at transforming Kutch into a powerhouse of economic growth and sustainability. Addressing a massive public gathering, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Kutch and paid homage to revolutionaries, especially Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma, a revered freedom fighter from the region.

A Sacred Tribute and Deep Emotional Connect with Kutch

Prime Minister Modi began by offering respects to Ashapura Mata, the presiding deity of Kutch, acknowledging her divine blessings on the region and its people. Reflecting on his long-standing bond with Kutch, he shared emotional memories from his early political days when he frequently visited the district even before becoming Chief Minister. He praised the resilience of Kutch’s residents and farmers, who have weathered hardships and played a pivotal role in shaping the district’s prosperity.

From Earthquake to Economic Boom: A Story of Unbreakable Spirit

Recalling the catastrophic 2001 earthquake, Shri Modi emphasized the remarkable turnaround Kutch has achieved since that dark time. Once riddled with doubts about its survival, the district has now emerged as a beacon of development. “Kutch is now a major hub for trade, commerce, and tourism,” he said. The Prime Minister lauded the determination of the people who turned adversity into an opportunity for growth, creating a thriving economic ecosystem.

Green Energy Revolution: Kutch Leads India’s Sustainable Future

Shri Modi proudly declared Kutch the world’s emerging capital for green energy. He laid the foundation for a new green hydrogen plant, powered entirely by indigenous technology. Highlighting the significance of this initiative, he stressed that green hydrogen is the “fuel of the future,” soon to power vehicles and public utilities. Kandla was spotlighted as one of three green hydrogen hubs in India.

The Prime Minister further underscored Kutch’s contribution to solar energy. With the massive Khavda solar power complex under development, the district is set to become home to one of the largest solar projects globally. This effort aligns with India’s ambitions to lead in the global energy transition and become a blue economy powerhouse.

Coastal Infrastructure and Maritime Trade Expansion

A significant portion of the announced projects focus on enhancing port-led development. Modi emphasized the strategic role of Kandla and Mundra ports, which handle nearly one-third of India's maritime trade. Modern facilities including a new jetty and expanded cargo storage have been inaugurated to streamline operations. He also announced the establishment of a special maritime development fund in the Union Budget to boost shipbuilding and create employment opportunities for Indian youth.

Boosting Cultural Identity and Traditional Industries

Highlighting Kutch’s rich artisan heritage, PM Modi praised local industries such as textiles, leatherwork, salt production, and food processing. He celebrated Bhujodi village’s legacy in handloom artistry and the global recognition of Ajrakh printing through its GI tag status. These recognitions, he said, strengthen the cultural and economic identity of local tribal communities and artisans.

The Union Budget, he noted, includes key provisions to bolster the leather and textile sectors, ensuring sustained support for traditional and small-scale industries in Kutch and beyond.

Agricultural Renaissance: From Water Crisis to Global Markets

Modi acknowledged the agricultural transformation of Kutch, a region once plagued by water scarcity. With the help of the Narmada project and extended canal networks, groundwater levels have revived. Today, the region exports high-value crops like mangoes, dates, pomegranates, cumin, and dragon fruit globally. “Forced migration is now a story of the past,” he added, lauding the availability of local employment due to industrial and agricultural growth.

Tourism as an Engine of Employment and Cultural Exchange

Tourism was highlighted as a pivotal sector for employment generation. Citing the global appeal of the Rann Utsav and the UNESCO-recognized Smriti Van memorial, the PM expressed confidence in Kutch’s potential as a leading tourist destination. He mentioned Dhordo village’s selection as one of the world’s best tourism villages and proposed organizing a Beach Festival in Mandvi to further enhance tourism. He also announced the upcoming Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, which is expected to significantly boost visitor influx.

India’s Global Stature and Counter-Terrorism Stance

Commemorating May 26—the anniversary of his first swearing-in as Prime Minister—Shri Modi reflected on India’s transformation from the 11th to the 4th largest economy. He emphasized India's global leadership in promoting peace through tourism, contrasting it with countries that endorse terrorism. He strongly reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister elaborated on Operation Sindoor, a precision counter-terrorism operation showcasing India's military prowess. He stated that India responded decisively to provocations from Pakistan, eliminating terror infrastructure and delivering a clear message against cross-border aggression.

Tribute to the Brave Women of Bhuj

Modi paid a moving tribute to the women of Bhuj who restored the airstrip during the 1971 war in just 72 hours, enabling the Indian Air Force to regain control under dire circumstances. He called their act a symbol of India's spirit, strength, and courage.

A Call for Peace in Pakistan and India’s Vision Ahead

Addressing citizens of Pakistan, Modi urged them to recognize the destructive agenda of their military and government. He appealed to the youth of Pakistan to challenge the forces exploiting them through terrorism. In contrast, he affirmed India’s commitment to peace, development, and inclusive growth.

Looking Ahead with Hope and Unity

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his vision for a prosperous India, inspired by the resilient spirit of Kutch. He offered advance wishes for Ashadhi Beej, the Kutchi New Year, and extended his congratulations to the people of Kutch for their progress and future prospects.

The event was graced by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal, and other dignitaries.