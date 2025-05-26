Seven Arrested in Chhata Factory Murder Case
Seven individuals were arrested in connection with the murder at a closed factory in Chhata. The gang attempted theft and clashed with security guards, resulting in one guard's death. Police recovered illegal weapons and vehicles, while efforts continue to capture additional suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, seven individuals were apprehended on Monday for their alleged involvement in a murder at a closed factory located in the Chhata area, as per police reports.
The incident occurred during a theft attempt on the night of May 22-23, when the gang engaged in a violent confrontation with security guards, resulting in the unfortunate death of one guard and injury to another, Shlok Kumar, SSP Mathura, revealed.
The operation was a collaborative effort by the Chhata Police Station and SWAT teams, with illegal weapons and vehicles recovered from the suspects. The arrested individuals are currently in judicial custody, and a manhunt is underway for additional members of the group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vervotech Achieves SOC 2 Type II & ISO 27001 Certification, Setting Data Security Standards in AI Mapping Solutions
Academia's Pivotal Role in Nuclear Research: A Vision for Energy Security
China's Stance on Global Security: A Firm Stand
Gallego's Immigration Overhaul: Balancing Border Security with Reform
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.