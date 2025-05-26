Left Menu

Seven Arrested in Chhata Factory Murder Case

Seven individuals were arrested in connection with the murder at a closed factory in Chhata. The gang attempted theft and clashed with security guards, resulting in one guard's death. Police recovered illegal weapons and vehicles, while efforts continue to capture additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:51 IST
Seven Arrested in Chhata Factory Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, seven individuals were apprehended on Monday for their alleged involvement in a murder at a closed factory located in the Chhata area, as per police reports.

The incident occurred during a theft attempt on the night of May 22-23, when the gang engaged in a violent confrontation with security guards, resulting in the unfortunate death of one guard and injury to another, Shlok Kumar, SSP Mathura, revealed.

The operation was a collaborative effort by the Chhata Police Station and SWAT teams, with illegal weapons and vehicles recovered from the suspects. The arrested individuals are currently in judicial custody, and a manhunt is underway for additional members of the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

