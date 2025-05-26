Seven Arrested in Chhata Factory Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, seven individuals were apprehended on Monday for their alleged involvement in a murder at a closed factory located in the Chhata area, as per police reports.

The incident occurred during a theft attempt on the night of May 22-23, when the gang engaged in a violent confrontation with security guards, resulting in the unfortunate death of one guard and injury to another, Shlok Kumar, SSP Mathura, revealed.

The operation was a collaborative effort by the Chhata Police Station and SWAT teams, with illegal weapons and vehicles recovered from the suspects. The arrested individuals are currently in judicial custody, and a manhunt is underway for additional members of the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)