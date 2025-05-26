South Summit in Chennai Pushes India’s Ayush Wellness Tourism Global Ambitions

The South Regional Summit on Ayush Medical Value Travel, held in the vibrant city of Chennai, marked a pivotal step in India’s journey to becoming a global epicenter for integrative, holistic healthcare. Organized under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the summit embodied the theme “Ayush Medical Value Travel – Promoting Wellness, Strengthening Global Ties,” and showcased the convergence of traditional health wisdom with modern global wellness demands.

The summit was organized by the Ministry of Ayush with support from state governments and industry stakeholders, drawing wide participation and setting the stage for expanded international cooperation and healthcare tourism in India’s traditional medicine sectors.

South India: A Beacon for Holistic Healing

The event highlighted the Southern states' leading role in developing Ayush infrastructure and services. With world-renowned Panchakarma centres in Kerala, established Siddha systems in Tamil Nadu, growing naturopathy institutions in Karnataka, and significant wellness research hubs in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, the region was rightly celebrated as a cradle of holistic health practices.

These states have not only preserved ancient wellness traditions but have also adapted them into modern healthcare models. From curated healing retreats to integrative clinics, the South’s Ayush ecosystem exemplifies the potential of India’s wellness tourism sector to attract global health seekers.

Key Dignitaries and Government Commitment

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, served as the Chief Guest of the summit and delivered a compelling address. He praised India’s diverse traditional medical systems—Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa Rigpa, Homeopathy, Yoga, and Naturopathy—as increasingly important in a post-COVID world that values sustainable, preventive, and holistic health solutions.

“India must build wellness models that are not just traditional but also globally relevant and scientifically credible,” he said, urging all states to leverage their unique heritage and develop Ayush-based Medical Value Travel (MVT) models to boost both global health and India’s economy.

Sri Satya Kumar Yadav, Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, delivered the keynote address. He emphasized the transformative potential of Ayush MVT in improving global health indicators and promoting India’s stature as a healing destination.

Strategic Vision and Industry Synergy

Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, outlined the national roadmap for Ayush-based Medical Value Travel. “This initiative is one of the cornerstones of our international strategy. We are enabling easier access for global patients, while ensuring clinical standardization, digital integration, and quality accreditation,” she said. She highlighted the progress of Southern states as leading examples in successfully blending policy with performance.

Arvind Varchaswi, Co-Chair of the FICCI Ayush Committee, welcomed the collaborative approach and reiterated the need for public-private synergy to drive global visibility and trust in Ayush therapies. “We must collectively build an ecosystem that is patient-centric, evidence-based, and export-ready,” he stated.

Sessions on Policy and Industry Collaboration

The summit featured two key sessions:

Empowering Ayush & Wellness Travel: National & State Strategies This session included high-level presentations from the governments of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Officials shared key initiatives ranging from Ayush wellness zones and training programs for international therapists, to infrastructural support for retreat centres and digital Ayush tourism portals. Kerala, in particular, detailed its Ayurvedic Accreditation Guidelines and flagship schemes such as “AyurSwasthya Yatra.” Industry Perspectives on Globalizing Ayush Wellness This discussion brought together thought leaders from renowned institutions like: Kairali Ayurvedic Group – pioneers in destination wellness.

Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals – integrating Ayurveda into mainstream clinical care.

Arya Vaidya Pharmacy and Dr. JRK's Pharmaceuticals – focusing on standardization and research.

SKM Siddha & Ayurveda and Niraamaya Retreats – blending therapeutic tourism with hospitality.

Meitra & Viia – highlighting international patient facilitation and tech-driven care.

Industry representatives shared insights on regulatory challenges, patient engagement strategies, branding India as a wellness destination, and the growing demand for personalized treatment packages that combine detoxification, rejuvenation, and chronic care.

Strong Turnout and Multisector Participation

The summit drew over 325 delegates, representing a dynamic cross-section of the wellness ecosystem:

Ayush healthcare providers

Medical tourism facilitators

Health-tech startups

Ayurvedic and Siddha colleges and research institutions

Hospitality and wellness resorts

Media and wellness influencers

The diverse attendance underscored the growing convergence between traditional medicine, tourism, and digital health innovation.

A Collective Call for Global Outreach and Standards

The event concluded with a resounding call to action to ensure India’s leadership in global wellness. Stakeholders were urged to adopt international quality standards, prioritize patient safety, and focus on measurable health outcomes. There was also emphasis on marketing India's wellness brand with culturally sensitive narratives and scientific validation.

Speakers highlighted the need for an Ayush Visa, fast-track accreditation for wellness centers, AI-enabled digital consultations, and global partnerships to attract medical tourists from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Building a Sustainable and Integrative Healthcare Future

The South Regional Summit on Ayush Medical Value Travel has paved the way for India’s traditional healing systems to claim their rightful place in the global healthcare narrative. By strengthening infrastructure, fostering public-private collaboration, and embracing innovation, India is poised to become the world’s leading hub for holistic wellness.

With growing international recognition and robust domestic commitment, the Ayush sector is not just reviving ancient wisdom—it is rewriting the future of global healthcare, one healing journey at a time.