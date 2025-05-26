Jerusalem Flag March Sparks Violence and Tensions

Violent confrontations erupted in Jerusalem during the annual 'Flag March,' an event marking Israel's 1967 capture of the city's east. The rally turned chaotic as far-right Israeli Jews clashed with Palestinians, fellow Israelis, and journalists. Participants brandished Israeli flags while shouting nationalist, anti-Arab slogans.

The rally's volatile atmosphere intensified following far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. His presence at the Islamic holy site, known as Temple Mount to Jews, has long been a flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

The event underscores the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, amplifying regional instability and drawing condemnation from Palestinian and Jordanian officials. The situation is further complicated by the ongoing conflict in Gaza and increasing Israeli military operations in the West Bank.