Wrestler's Sexual Harassment Case Closed as False Allegation Admitted

A court closed a sexual harassment case filed by a wrestler alleging former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of abuse when she was a minor. The court accepted a closure report from Delhi Police after the girl's father admitted to lodging a false complaint, lacking corroborative evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, a court dismissed the sexual harassment case brought by a wrestler against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of abusing her as a minor.

The decision emerged from a closure report by Delhi Police, following the girl's father's admission of making a false allegation to retaliate against Singh for perceived injustices.

While charges under the POCSO Act were dropped due to lack of evidence, Singh faces separate charges of sexual harassment and stalking from six other female wrestlers.

