Wrestler's Sexual Harassment Case Closed as False Allegation Admitted

On Monday, a court dismissed the sexual harassment case brought by a wrestler against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of abusing her as a minor.

The decision emerged from a closure report by Delhi Police, following the girl's father's admission of making a false allegation to retaliate against Singh for perceived injustices.

While charges under the POCSO Act were dropped due to lack of evidence, Singh faces separate charges of sexual harassment and stalking from six other female wrestlers.