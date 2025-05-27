Daring Jailbreak Recapture: Louisiana's Hunt Continues

Authorities announced on Monday the successful capture of three out of the ten escapees who orchestrated a daring jailbreak in Louisiana earlier this month.

One escapee was apprehended in Baton Rouge by local law enforcement, while the other two were tracked down in Walker County, Texas, by local officials, according to Louisiana State Police updates.

The manhunt continues for two fugitives, who escaped due to multiple security failings, after slipping out of the jail on May 16 and remaining elusive since.