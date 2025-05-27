Daring Jailbreak Recapture: Louisiana's Hunt Continues
Louisiana authorities have recaptured three of the ten escapees from a recent jail breakout. The men, involved in a daring May jailbreak, remain under investigation for security lapses in the jail. A manhunt continues for two remaining fugitives, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety.
Authorities announced on Monday the successful capture of three out of the ten escapees who orchestrated a daring jailbreak in Louisiana earlier this month.
One escapee was apprehended in Baton Rouge by local law enforcement, while the other two were tracked down in Walker County, Texas, by local officials, according to Louisiana State Police updates.
The manhunt continues for two fugitives, who escaped due to multiple security failings, after slipping out of the jail on May 16 and remaining elusive since.
