Left Menu

Daring Jailbreak Recapture: Louisiana's Hunt Continues

Louisiana authorities have recaptured three of the ten escapees from a recent jail breakout. The men, involved in a daring May jailbreak, remain under investigation for security lapses in the jail. A manhunt continues for two remaining fugitives, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 27-05-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 07:08 IST
Daring Jailbreak Recapture: Louisiana's Hunt Continues

Authorities announced on Monday the successful capture of three out of the ten escapees who orchestrated a daring jailbreak in Louisiana earlier this month.

One escapee was apprehended in Baton Rouge by local law enforcement, while the other two were tracked down in Walker County, Texas, by local officials, according to Louisiana State Police updates.

The manhunt continues for two fugitives, who escaped due to multiple security failings, after slipping out of the jail on May 16 and remaining elusive since.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025