Cross-Border Mystery: Nagpur Woman's Pakistan Journey

A Nagpur woman, Sunita Jamgade, has become the focal point of an international incident after crossing into Pakistan from Kargil. Pakistani Rangers detained her and later handed her over to the Indian Border Security Forces. This unexpected crossing has raised questions about her intentions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5, Niketan Kadam, revealed that Jamgade, accompanied by her 13-year-old son, left Nagpur on May 4. They reached Kargil before crossing over into Pakistan on May 14. The incident has alerted authorities, prompting investigations into possible espionage or other unlawful activities.

The Amritsar police have registered a zero FIR, which will be transferred to Nagpur's Kapil Nagar police station. Meanwhile, Jamgade's son, under the care of the Child Welfare Committee, is set to return to Nagpur alongside her. Authorities are keen on uncovering the motive behind this cross-border journey.