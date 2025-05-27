Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation
A professor at Chhotu Ram Degree College, Dushyant Kumar, has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by a student. The college has initiated an investigation, while Kumar remains in police custody after being denied bail. Serious charges, including rape, have been added against him.
- Country:
- India
A government-assisted college professor has been suspended amidst allegations of sexual harassment. Dushyant Kumar, a faculty member of the Plant Pathology department at Chhotu Ram Degree College, faces accusations from a BSc student.
An emergency meeting led to Kumar's suspension, with college management secretary Sharad Kumar confirming the action. A sub-committee is set to investigate the claims.
Currently, under police custody, Kumar has been denied bail by Chief Judicial Magistrate Kavita Agrawal. Originally charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, the charges have been escalated to include rape and an attempt to commit certain crimes.
ALSO READ
Tragic Allegation: Latur Man's Death Sparks Investigation
Global Economic Relief: U.S.-China Tariff Suspension Sparks Market Rally
Court Halts Suspension of Kanpur ACP Amidst Controversy
BYD's Brazilian Factory Set for December 2026 Full Launch Amid Labor Investigations
Punjab Schools and Colleges Shut Amid Cross-Border Tensions