Left Menu

Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

A professor at Chhotu Ram Degree College, Dushyant Kumar, has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by a student. The college has initiated an investigation, while Kumar remains in police custody after being denied bail. Serious charges, including rape, have been added against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:16 IST
Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation
Professor
  • Country:
  • India

A government-assisted college professor has been suspended amidst allegations of sexual harassment. Dushyant Kumar, a faculty member of the Plant Pathology department at Chhotu Ram Degree College, faces accusations from a BSc student.

An emergency meeting led to Kumar's suspension, with college management secretary Sharad Kumar confirming the action. A sub-committee is set to investigate the claims.

Currently, under police custody, Kumar has been denied bail by Chief Judicial Magistrate Kavita Agrawal. Originally charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, the charges have been escalated to include rape and an attempt to commit certain crimes.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025