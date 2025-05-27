Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

A government-assisted college professor has been suspended amidst allegations of sexual harassment. Dushyant Kumar, a faculty member of the Plant Pathology department at Chhotu Ram Degree College, faces accusations from a BSc student.

An emergency meeting led to Kumar's suspension, with college management secretary Sharad Kumar confirming the action. A sub-committee is set to investigate the claims.

Currently, under police custody, Kumar has been denied bail by Chief Judicial Magistrate Kavita Agrawal. Originally charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, the charges have been escalated to include rape and an attempt to commit certain crimes.