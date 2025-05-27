Judith Collins to Advance Defence and Digital Ties During Singapore Visit

Judith Collins, New Zealand’s Minister of Defence and Digitising Government, is set to undertake a strategic overseas engagement this week as she travels to Singapore to attend key international forums focused on defence and digital innovation. Her visit, spanning high-profile summits and bilateral meetings, underscores New Zealand’s commitment to global cooperation in both national security and digital governance.

Strengthening Global Defence Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Minister Collins will participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue, the premier intergovernmental security forum for Asia-Pacific defence ministers. The dialogue, which annually convenes global defence leaders, policy experts, and senior military officials, provides a critical platform for open discussion on pressing security issues, especially as the region navigates an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

As part of her involvement, Minister Collins will contribute to a panel discussion focused on Cyber, Undersea, and Outer-Space Defence Challenges—three of the most rapidly evolving domains in global defence strategy. These areas are of growing concern for all technologically advanced nations, and New Zealand’s participation reflects its awareness of emerging multi-domain threats and the importance of collective security strategies.

“In times of increasing international tension, diplomacy is more important than ever,” said Collins. “The Government is committed to playing our part and stepping up on the world stage.”

Collins will meet with multiple newly appointed defence counterparts, using the opportunity to initiate and strengthen international ties and deepen collaboration on regional and global defence priorities.

Elevating New Zealand’s Digital Government Profile

In addition to defence diplomacy, Minister Collins will attend the Asia Tech X Singapore Summit, one of Asia’s premier gatherings for digital innovation and public sector technology. The summit offers a forum for digital leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore advances in artificial intelligence, smart governance, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

As part of the summit, Collins will engage in a bilateral meeting hosted by Singapore’s Minister of Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo, and hold discussions with GovTech Singapore, the nation’s leading government technology agency. These meetings aim to foster collaboration and mutual learning in areas such as digital identity, public data management, and cross-border technology governance.

“These engagements help New Zealand stay at the forefront of technological innovation,” Collins stated. “They foster international relationships that are crucial to knowledge and information sharing.”

Singapore is widely recognized as a global leader in digital governance, and Collins’ engagement with its policymakers and technologists represents a valuable opportunity to adopt global best practices, align digital strategies, and explore collaborative innovations.

Strategic Diplomacy Through In-Person Engagement

Minister Collins emphasized the importance of direct engagement in today’s dynamic global environment. “Experience has taught me well that meeting face-to-face is the best way to deepen existing relationships, share perspectives and learn from one another,” she said.

Her visit reflects the Government’s broader diplomatic approach—prioritizing collaboration, shared learning, and proactive engagement with key international partners on both defence and digital fronts.

Return and Future Implications

Minister Collins will return to New Zealand on 2 June 2025, following a week of high-level meetings, panel participation, and strategic dialogues. The outcomes of her visit are expected to inform future bilateral agreements, defence cooperation efforts, and digital government initiatives.

As New Zealand looks to enhance its global influence in the realms of security and innovation, the Singapore visit underscores a commitment to international leadership, technological agility, and a resilient, forward-looking public sector.