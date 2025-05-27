Major Drug Bust: Firearm and Heroin Seized in Assam

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Assam Police have successfully apprehended an individual in Cachar district. The arrest followed the recovery of heroin valued at Rs 3.5 crore and a pistol, the state government confirmed on Tuesday.

The high-stakes operation involved coordinated efforts between the state police, Assam Rifles, and the Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit (ARFIU). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the operation via social media, emphasizing its significance in the state's anti-narcotics campaign.

''648 grams of heroin and a firearm were recovered during the operation conducted by @cacharpolice, ARFIU, and Assam Rifles,'' Sarma stated. The arrest of the suspected peddler marks a crucial step in curbing drug-related activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)