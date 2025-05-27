Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Firearm and Heroin Seized in Assam

A significant anti-narcotics operation in Assam's Cachar district led to the arrest of an individual and the seizure of heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore and a firearm. The operation was conducted by a joint team of state police and Assam Rifles, highlighting the state's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:04 IST
Major Drug Bust: Firearm and Heroin Seized in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Assam Police have successfully apprehended an individual in Cachar district. The arrest followed the recovery of heroin valued at Rs 3.5 crore and a pistol, the state government confirmed on Tuesday.

The high-stakes operation involved coordinated efforts between the state police, Assam Rifles, and the Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit (ARFIU). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the operation via social media, emphasizing its significance in the state's anti-narcotics campaign.

''648 grams of heroin and a firearm were recovered during the operation conducted by @cacharpolice, ARFIU, and Assam Rifles,'' Sarma stated. The arrest of the suspected peddler marks a crucial step in curbing drug-related activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025