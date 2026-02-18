Left Menu

Revving Through Northeast: Assam Rifles' Motorcycle Expedition

The Assam Rifles have initiated the 'Eastern Edge Expedition' motorcycle rally from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam. The journey highlights unity, tourism, and connectivity, aiming to showcase the Northeast's landscapes and culture. 24 riders, representing civil-military collaboration, will navigate challenging terrains to bolster national integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:38 IST
The Assam Rifles have embarked on a significant motorcycle rally from Arunachal Pradesh's Pangsau Pass to Assam's Jorhat as part of the 'Eastern Edge Expedition'. The event, which began on Wednesday, is set to continue until March 2 and is organized to promote unity, adventure tourism, and strengthen regional connectivity across the Northeast, as per an official statement.

A contingent of 24 motorcyclists, 12 from Assam Rifles Hero MotoCorp each, symbolizes robust civil-military cooperation and teamwork. The expedition aims to showcase the breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture of the region, while also highlighting its immense potential.

The rally covers challenging terrains and remote routes, standing as a tribute to the resilience and determination defining both the armed forces and the people of the Northeast. The expedition not only fosters camaraderie but also strengthens national integration as it proceeds through the varied topography of the region.

