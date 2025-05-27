Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Rejects Goddess Radha's Role in Mathura Land Dispute

The Allahabad High Court dismissed an application to include goddess Radha as a party in the Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah title dispute. The court ruled that references to Puranic texts do not constitute concrete evidence, emphasizing a lack of binding authority supporting joint ownership claims involving Radha Rani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:28 IST
Allahabad High Court Rejects Goddess Radha's Role in Mathura Land Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has decided against including goddess Radha as a party in the ongoing legal battle over the Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah site. The court's decision came after reviewing references in ancient texts, which it deemed inadmissible as concrete evidence in the land ownership dispute.

Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra highlighted that Puranic illustrations are regarded as hearsay, lacking direct observation or testimony, crucial for legal consideration. The application sought Radha Rani's inclusion as a joint owner of the contested 13.37 acres, citing her as Lord Krishna's consort and co-deity worshipped since ages past.

Despite the applicant's claims, the court concluded that Shriji Radha Rani is neither a necessary nor appropriate party in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs contend that the area, deemed the birthplace of Lord Krishna, was improperly occupied by the Shahi Idgah mosque management since the Mughal era, and seek its removal as an illegal encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025