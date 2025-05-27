Allahabad High Court Rejects Goddess Radha's Role in Mathura Land Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has decided against including goddess Radha as a party in the ongoing legal battle over the Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah site. The court's decision came after reviewing references in ancient texts, which it deemed inadmissible as concrete evidence in the land ownership dispute.

Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra highlighted that Puranic illustrations are regarded as hearsay, lacking direct observation or testimony, crucial for legal consideration. The application sought Radha Rani's inclusion as a joint owner of the contested 13.37 acres, citing her as Lord Krishna's consort and co-deity worshipped since ages past.

Despite the applicant's claims, the court concluded that Shriji Radha Rani is neither a necessary nor appropriate party in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs contend that the area, deemed the birthplace of Lord Krishna, was improperly occupied by the Shahi Idgah mosque management since the Mughal era, and seek its removal as an illegal encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)