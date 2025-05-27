Left Menu

Wave of Naxalite Surrenders Bolsters Hope for Peace in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, 18 Naxalites, including 10 with bounties totaling Rs 38 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Their decision was influenced by disillusionment with Maoist ideology and the lure of government programs aimed at development and rehabilitation. Last year, 792 Naxalites surrendered in the Bastar region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial development for Chhattisgarh's ongoing battle against insurgency, 18 Naxalites surrendered to authorities in Sukma district on Tuesday. Among them, 10 were high-value targets with a combined bounty of Rs 38 lakh, according to police sources.

Officials reported that the defectors cited their disillusionment with the Maoists' 'hollow' and 'inhuman' ideology, as well as the harsh treatment local tribals endured at the hands of the group. Impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative for remote village development, along with an attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy, the former Naxalites opted to lay down their arms.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan noted that among the surrendered were Madkam Aayta and Bhaskar alias Bhogam Lakhha, both of whom were significant figures within the Maoist ranks and carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each. The state government has assured assistance of Rs 50,000 to each surrendering member as part of their rehabilitation package to integrate them back into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

