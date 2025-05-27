Wave of Naxalite Surrenders Bolsters Hope for Peace in Chhattisgarh

In a substantial development for Chhattisgarh's ongoing battle against insurgency, 18 Naxalites surrendered to authorities in Sukma district on Tuesday. Among them, 10 were high-value targets with a combined bounty of Rs 38 lakh, according to police sources.

Officials reported that the defectors cited their disillusionment with the Maoists' 'hollow' and 'inhuman' ideology, as well as the harsh treatment local tribals endured at the hands of the group. Impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative for remote village development, along with an attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy, the former Naxalites opted to lay down their arms.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan noted that among the surrendered were Madkam Aayta and Bhaskar alias Bhogam Lakhha, both of whom were significant figures within the Maoist ranks and carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each. The state government has assured assistance of Rs 50,000 to each surrendering member as part of their rehabilitation package to integrate them back into society.

