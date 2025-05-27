Nagaland Tribes Unite for Reservation Policy Review Protest

A coalition of five tribal communities in Nagaland plans a demonstration on Thursday, demanding a review of the current reservation policy, as per statements given by officials on Tuesday.

The Five Tribes Committee, spearheaded by convenor Tesinlo Semy and member secretary GK Zhimomi, decided to begin the public protest following a joint meeting on May 24 at CPO Hall, Chümoukedima, involving representatives from the Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho, and Sumi Hoho tribes.

The committee expressed frustration over what it sees as the Nagaland government's failure to respond to a memorandum submitted on September 20, 2024, alongside a 30-day notice issued on April 26. The planned protest will include marches to district deputy commissioners' offices, where a memorandum will be submitted through district administrators, calling for public involvement, particularly from youths and students, against the '48 years of indefinite reservation policy' that allegedly fails to address the concerns of non-backward tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)