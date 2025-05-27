Left Menu

Nagaland Tribes Unite for Reservation Policy Review Protest

A coalition of five tribes in Nagaland is set to launch a protest, demanding a review of the reservation policy. The Five Tribes Committee criticized the Nagaland government for not responding to their memorandum. The protest will occur across various district headquarters and urge public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A coalition of five tribal communities in Nagaland plans a demonstration on Thursday, demanding a review of the current reservation policy, as per statements given by officials on Tuesday.

The Five Tribes Committee, spearheaded by convenor Tesinlo Semy and member secretary GK Zhimomi, decided to begin the public protest following a joint meeting on May 24 at CPO Hall, Chümoukedima, involving representatives from the Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho, and Sumi Hoho tribes.

The committee expressed frustration over what it sees as the Nagaland government's failure to respond to a memorandum submitted on September 20, 2024, alongside a 30-day notice issued on April 26. The planned protest will include marches to district deputy commissioners' offices, where a memorandum will be submitted through district administrators, calling for public involvement, particularly from youths and students, against the '48 years of indefinite reservation policy' that allegedly fails to address the concerns of non-backward tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

